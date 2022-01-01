Sophia Bush marries Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes tied the knot on Saturday.

The One Tree Hill actress reportedly exchanged vows with the businessman at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, reports Us Weekly.

The Tulsa County Court Clerk confirmed to the publication that they bought their marriage license on Wednesday, June 8, and returned the document on Monday, June 13.

According to sources, Sophia's celebrity friends Aaron Paul and Colton Underwood were spotted in Tulsa over the weekend, while Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan - who are married to her former One Tree Hill co-stars Danneel Ackles and Hilarie Burton - were seen in a tattoo parlour.

Sophia and Grant first got together in May 2020, and she announced in August 2021 that they were engaged.

"So it turns out that being your favourite person's favourite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth. #YES," she captioned an Instagram photo of Grant getting down on one knee on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.

Calling the proposal the "surprise of my life", Sophia added, "My heart. It bursts."

Sophia and Grant are yet to post about their wedding.