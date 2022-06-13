Rian Johnson reveals title of Knives Out sequel

Rian Johnson has revealed the title of the 'Knives Out' sequel.

The new movie will be titled 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and is slated for release on Netflix in late 2022.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel with a cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The new flick sees Blanc travel to Greece to solve a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Rian will direct and has written the script. He is also producing with Ram Bergman for their T-Street banner.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director explained how he hopes to emulate the classic whodunnit mysteries from author Agatha Christie.

In a Twitter post on Monday (13.06.22), Rian explained: "Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never treads water creatively. I think there's a misconception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.

"It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit, she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

Rian continued: "When I made 'Knives Out', that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being... and (ta dah) title."

The original 'Knives Out' was a critical and commercial hit when it was released in 2019. Netflix won the rights for two sequels in a $469 million deal in 2021 – with Craig returning to star in both movies.