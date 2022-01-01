Neil Patrick Harris joins Doctor Who cast for 60th anniversary episode

Neil Patrick Harris has signed on for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special.



Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies announced on Monday that the How I Met Your Mother star will appear in the series' 60th anniversary special episode.



Neil is currently in Wales filming his scenes for the episode, which will be broadcast in 2023.



In a statement, Russell said of Neil's casting, "It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris... but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"



Russell, who previously worked with the American actor on It's a Sin, shared further details about his character on Instagram, revealing he is playing "the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced".



The Matrix Resurrections actor also shared the first-look image of his character, who has grey hair, sports glasses and wears an apron over his shirt and waistcoat.



"My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "I'll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does... Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!"



Doctor Who producers previously announced that David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be returning as the 10th Doctor and his companion Donna Noble for the 60th anniversary episode.



They join new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney as the new Rose, previously played by Billie Piper.