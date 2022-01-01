Hugh Jackman drops out of The Music Man shows following Covid-19 diagnosis

Hugh Jackman will miss several performances of The Music Man after contracting Covid-19.



The Wolverine star announced on Monday that due to his recent positive Covid-19 test result, he would not be portraying Professor Harold Hill in the stage musical between 14 and 21 June.



Understudy Max Clayton will take on the role, performing in Meredith Wilson's musical comedy alongside Sutton Foster this week.



"I've frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me," Hugh wrote on Instagram. "What's most annoying is I don't get to see him perform! I've said it before, and will say it a million times more... Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theatre. You give life to the saying 'the show must go on.'"



In an accompanying video, the actor assured fans, "Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years, and on this part, and I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he is absolutely extraordinary."



Music Man producer Kate Horton also made a statement on the switch-up, saying, "Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it's Max Clayton to the rescue. We're excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery."



Hugh's diagnosis came hours after he performed at the 2022 Tony Awards in New York with The Music Man cast. He was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role but lost out to Myles Frost for MJ the Musical.