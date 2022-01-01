Billy Bob Thornton joins cast of Role Play

Billy Bob Thornton has been cast in 'Role Play'.

The 66-year-old actor has joined Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in the thriller that is being directed by Thomas Vincent.

The movie revolves around a married couple whose lives are transformed when secrets are revealed about each other's pasts. Kaley and David are playing the married pair.

Little is known about Billy Bob's role but insiders say he will play an important figure in the film – a mysterious stranger who encounters the couple.

The film has been written by Seth Owen and Andrew Baldwin has also worked on the screenplay. Production is set to begin in Berlin next month.

Billy Bob, who has been married six times and has four children from three women, previously revealed that he wanted to make a movie, a TV show and a record every year to "strike a balance" between all the different elements of his career.

He said: "I think I'll probably try to strike a balance between music, movies, and TV. I mean, you know, if you can do one each, each year, if I can make a record and go on tour, if I can make one movie and one TV thing, that that seems pretty good, you know? ... And I've got kids to take care of, so you know, why not?"

The 'Bad Santa' star has also suggested that TV drama series are the "future" when it comes to telling stories on screen.

He said: "These days, the streaming shows are so much like movies. I mean, they're cinematic and you can develop a story over a period of episodes, so I'm all for it. I think it's kind of the future in a lot of ways."