Bam Margera 'reported missing' after fleeing rehab

Bam Margera has allegedly been reported missing by bosses of his rehab facility.



According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the manager of the rehab facility in Delray Beach, Florida reported the Jackass star missing on Monday. Officers reportedly went out looking for the daredevil that day but did not find him.



The manager said in the report that Margera told him he was unhappy with the facility and their services so he was leaving and checking himself into a different rehab. He then left the premises without permission, despite being there under a court order.



Sources close to the 42-year-old told the publication that the stuntman is staying at a sober living facility. They said Margera had issues with the rehab's restrictions and made an impulsive decision to leave. TMZ editors report that the skateboarder's family and friends are working to get him back to the court-appointed treatment centre.



Margera recently completed a year of treatment for his substance abuse problems. Earlier this week, he introduced his Instagram followers to his new AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) sponsor Dominick, an MMA fighter who has been sober for 10 years.



Margera was fired from the fourth Jackass movie, 2022's Jackass Forever, after testing positive for prescription medication Adderall on set, breaching a "wellness agreement" written into his contract. He is suing Paramount, his co-star Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze over his termination.