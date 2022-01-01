Kenan Thompson files for divorce

Kenan Thompson has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 10 years following their recently reported separation.

TMZ editors reported in April that the Saturday Night Live star had separated from wife Christina Evangeline and they were successfully co-parenting their daughters Georgia, seven, and Gianna, three.

Online records obtained by TMZ show the couple moved to formalise their split with a filing last month.

Sources connected to the former couple tell TMZ that Kenan and Christina agreed to fully split custody as they are still living close to one another in New York City, and will maintain the arrangements.

The insiders suggested that the split has been amicable and is a product of them growing apart after around 15 years as a couple.

Kenan, who wed Christina in Atlanta, Georgia in November 2011, is the longest-running cast member in Saturday Night Live's history, having joined the cast in 2003. In addition to his appearances on the comedy show, he now has his own sitcom, Kenan, which debuted on NBC last year.