Samuel L. Jackson won't chase Oscars recognition

Samuel L. Jackson would rather appear in big-budget films that chase Oscars glory.

The 73-year-old actor has only ever received an honorary Academy Award but admits that he prefers roles in successful franchises such as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Mace Windu in 'Star Wars'.

Samuel told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "As jaded as I wanted to be about it, you know thinking, 'Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or should have won for that and it didn't happen', once I got over it many years ago, it wasn't a big deal for me.

"I always have fun going to the Oscars. I always look forward to getting a gift basket for being a presenter. I give stuff to my relatives; my daughter and my wife would take stuff out. It's cool... But otherwise, I was past it."

The star does not consider the Oscars to be a "measure of success or failure as an actor" and would rather be happy with the projects he is working on.

Samuel explained: "I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I'm doing?

"I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar'. No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsabre in my hand."

The 'Pulp Fiction' star said: "That's the guy I chose to be and I'm fine with it. I'm satisfied because that's who I am. I'm the guy who does the lines that people see on T-shirts.

"There's actors who go their whole careers and no one can quote a line they've said in a movie. People go to watch my movies to see how crazy I'm going to be or see how many times I say motherf*****. Whatever gets them in the seats."