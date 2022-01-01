Kevin Spacey granted unconditional bail after facing U.K sexual assault charges in court

Kevin Spacey was granted unconditional bail after facing sexual assault charges at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday.

The actor flew into the U.K. ahead of the hearing where he faces four counts of sexual assault - which he stressed he "strenuously denies" at the hearing.

Although prosecutors submitted concerns he may not return to the U.K. for a trial, he was granted unconditional bail ahead of a new hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 14 July.

There he will face four charges related to alleged sexual assaults on three men in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

"I will defend myself against these charges, of which I am confident will prove my innocence," Spacey, who arrived wearing a blue suit and was greeted by a media scrum as he entered the building, told the Westminster court, according to LBC.

In addition to his Hollywood career, 62-year-old Spacey served as the artistic director of London's prestigious Old Vic theatre from 2003 until 2015 - a venue situated near to Southwark underground station.

British authorities announced plans to charge him with the offences late last month, and formally brought charges when being made aware he had returned to the country on Monday.

Reacting to the charges in May, Spacey released a statement to Good Morning America.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he said.