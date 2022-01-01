Bam Margera found and heading back to rehab

Bam Margera is heading back to the court-mandated rehab facility he fled earlier this week.

The Jackass star has been in recovery in Florida and is now on his way back to the facility he fled from, according to TMZ. He was reportedly found in a nearby hotel after he was reported missing by the centre's manager on Monday.

Sources close to the stuntman told the publication he left rehab for a hotel in Delray Beach before police officers and a crisis intervention team located him on Wednesday and escorted him back to the facility voluntarily.

Margera recently completed a year of treatment for his substance abuse problems - but had reportedly complained that the centre did not treat the physical injuries he sustained while skateboarding well.

He recently introduced his Instagram followers to his new AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) sponsor Dominick, an MMA fighter who has been sober for 10 years.

The former professional skateboarder was fired from the fourth Jackass movie, 2022's Jackass Forever, after testing positive for prescription medication Adderall on set, breaching a "wellness agreement" written into his contract. He is suing Paramount, his co-star Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze over his termination.