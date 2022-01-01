Khloé Kardashian calls Tristan Thompson paternity scandal 'slap in my face' on The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian sobbed over her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal in the season finale of The Kardashians on Thursday.



The finale episode focused on Khloé finding out the basketball player had cheating on her once again - this time with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son in December.



In a confessional, Khloé explained to viewers that learning of his latest infidelity in the press at the same time as "the rest of the world" made the situation far worse.



"A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even gonna be a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed," she confessed, adding she keeps "replaying" every moment they experienced between when he cheated on her in March 2021 and when the scandal was exposed in December.



"Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It's manipulation, it's deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn't a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable," she stated.



During the episode, Khloé's sister Kim said that if Tristan wanted to redeem himself after his previous cheating scandals he should keep his "d**k in his pants", to which Khloé replied, "You would think! You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don't f**k random people that you meet in other states. It's not rocket science."



Khloé makes it clear that she's done with Tristan, the father of her four-year-old daughter True, as she is seen packing up his belongings at the end of the episode.