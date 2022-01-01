Ewan McGregor receives homoerotic Star Wars art from fans

Ewan McGregor is always surprised when he opens fan mail to find homoerotic Star Wars art.

The Scottish actor is back in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series of the same name, 17 years after last playing the Jedi Master in 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

He's reunited with his Star Wars co-star Hayden Christensen for the small screen project - a fact that has got fans really excited.

"There's a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/ Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again... It's always a bit of an eye-opener," he confessed to British GQ. "You open the envelope, you think you're going to have to sign something, and you're like, 'F**king hell!'"

During the long-ranging interview, Ewan touched on his falling out with director Danny Boyle, who had helped him achieve global fame with Trainspotting, after Danny cast Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach instead of him.

They made up many years later, eventually working on T2 Trainspotting.

On his wilder days in the spotlight, the 51-year-old said: "There's something about the excitement of the fact that it's happened which is hard to contain. I don't know how well I did or didn't contain it. I just know that my relationship with it is very different now.

"I don't feel like that guy anymore. I don't have the same relationship with my fame. That's to do with age and experience, also just a realisation of what works and what doesn't. At that time, there was a hedonistic side to my life, which ended up not suiting the rest of my life."