Tom Hardy gives exciting Venom 3 update!

Tom Hardy has given an update on 'Venom 3' and confirmed it has a script.

The 44-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom in the blockbuster Marvel superhero film series, and he's shown fans a copy of the script, which shows that he will once again be assisting screenwriter Kelly Marcel with the story.

On his Instagram Story, Hardy teased that the third film will be the Symbiote's "last dance", suggesting it could be his last outing.

Little else is known about the plot.

Late last year, the 'Inception' star hinted at a follow-up to 2021's sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

He said: "These things [usually] come in threes. If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one.

"But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same ... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere."

Eddie last made an appearance, albeit brief, in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in a Venom-Spidey crossover.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' scribes Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna recently commented on Venom's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the cameo, which saw Eddie zapped back to his own world with a dreg of the symbiote left in his wake.

The former said: "It leaves the door open for possibilities.

"As opposed to just seeing him go back and not seeing any symbiote. So it just allows for some exciting possibilities in the future."

And when quizzed on the possibility of a showdown between Venom and Spider-Man, McKenna said: "I have no idea. That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we're just mortals in.

"I think it was a fun idea that the sixth [member of] the Sinister Six gets stuck in a bar and doesn't get out of there, but maybe he leaves a little something behind. Again, we're not masters of that course of that next adventure."