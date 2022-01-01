Amber Heard insists new interview about defamation trial is not 'vindictive'

Amber Heard has insisted her post-trial interview is "not vindictive".

In a newly-released clip of her upcoming Dateline interview about her recent defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress insisted that conducting a public interview was not a way to get "vengeance".

Savannah Guthrie from NBC News interviewed the Aquaman star after she lost her trial against Depp, with the jury finding her liable of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

In a preview clip from Friday's interview, Guthrie asked Heard why she wanted to participate in a sit-down conversation after her legal loss.

"Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?" she asked, to which Heard responded, "One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any... This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance."

She continued, "As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

A spokesperson for Depp commented on the interview, saying, "It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favour."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.4 million (£8.6 million) in damages following the trial. The jury also ruled that Depp defamed Heard on one of three counts relating to comments made by his former attorney and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million). She intends to appeal the verdict.

The full interview will be broadcast in the U.S. in a special episode of Dateline on Friday night.