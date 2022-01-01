Kit Harington to reprise Jon Snow role for Game of Thrones spin-off series - report

Kit Harington is reportedly attached to reprise his Jon Snow role for a Game of Thrones spin-off series.



The British actor, who originally played Jon Snow in the fantasy epic series between 2011 and 2019, will reportedly star in a sequel series centred around his character.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which is in the early development phase, will be set after the events of the original show.



In Game of Thrones' final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, he was exiled from Westeros, and he journeyed north of The Wall to leave his old life behind.



The upcoming project would mark the first spin-off set directly after Game of Thrones, with HBO's other announced spin-offs appearing to be less connected to the main story's events. For example, the upcoming prequel series, House of Dragon, which premieres on 21 August, focuses on a civil war in House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the original show begins.



Other live-action spin-offs in development include 10,000 Ships (a.k.a. Nymeria) with showrunner Amanda Segel, 9 Voyages (a.k.a. The Sea Snake) with showrunner Bruno Heller, and Dunk and Egg with showrunner Steve Conrad. Three animated prequel shows are also in development.



Neither HBO nor Harington has addressed the report.