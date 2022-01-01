Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from Naomi Nelson

Johnny Knoxville has filed for divorce from his second wife Naomi Nelson.

The Jackass star filed documents in Los Angeles on Thursday to end his marriage to Nelson after almost 12 years. In the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his divorce filing and stated that they have been separated since September 2021.

In the court documents, Knoxville requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children - son Rocko Akira, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10.

He also stated that he believes he has separate property from Nelson, but he is "unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property" and this will be sorted out at a later date, reports People.

Knoxville told fans in August 2009 that he and Nelson had been dating for "a few years" before deciding to have a baby.

Rocko was born in December that year, and Knoxville and Nelson married in September 2010.

The daredevil's last Instagram post of Nelson is from August 2021 - the month before the two separated.

"Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother," the stuntman posted. "You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much."

Knoxville was previously married to Melanie Lynn Cates between 1995 and 2006 and they share a 26-year-old daughter named Madison.