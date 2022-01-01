Jemima Kirke never felt uncomfortable shooting sex scenes for Girls

Jemima Kirke never felt uncomfortable filming intimate scenes for TV show Girls.



During an interview for The Telegraph Magazine, the Conversations with Friends actress discussed the introduction of intimacy coordinators, who choreograph and supervise sex scenes to help actors feel more comfortable. Jemima, who has never worked with one, admitted she found the spontaneity and ability to improvise in those scenes on Girls "exciting" at the time.



"Back when I was doing sex scenes (in Girls), they weren't as directed as conversational scenes," she said. "I can totally understand how some people could be uncomfortable with that, but I wasn't. It was more exciting to me - not necessarily sexual or a turn-on, but I was curious to know what it would be like to be naked and doing these actions in front of the sound guy and all these different people."



The 37-year-old, who played Jessa in the series, then wondered whether measures to make actors comfortable on set - like intimacy coordinators - makes the environment too sanitised.



"Things are much more sanitised and everyone is protecting their a*ses," she added. "My view is that you don't always have to be comfortable on a movie set as an actor. I don't know where to draw the line but it's definitely a blurry one. (As an actor) you're supposed to be present in your emotions in that moment... I think maybe we are making discomfort into a negative thing."



Girls ran from 2012 to 2017.