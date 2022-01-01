Ben Stiller travels to Poland to support refugees from Ukraine

Ben Stiller announced on Saturday that he had arrived in Poland to support Ukrainian refugees.

The Meet the Parents star shared an Instagram post with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to reveal the news on Saturday.

Captioning a picture of himself speaking to UNHCR staff in Poland, Ben told fans he was using his time to support refugees from Ukraine.

"I've just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine. Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90% being women and children," his post read. "I'm here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity. I hope you'll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world."

Ben continued, "Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever."

Other celebrities including Sean Penn and Angelina Jolie have also visited Ukraine or neighbouring countries to provide support to refugees while the Russian invasion continues.

Russia officially invaded Ukraine on 24 February. On Saturday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned the ongoing conflict could continue for years, reports The Guardian.