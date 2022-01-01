Johnny Depp warns fans of fake social media accounts claiming to be him

Johnny Depp told fans on Sunday to "remain cautious" of fake social media accounts.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a warning on his Instagram Stories on Sunday that fake social media accounts were pretending to be him.



"I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms," he informed his fans. "These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854."



Johnny, 59, continued, "I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem.



"Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!"



The warning comes shortly after Johnny won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. A jury found her liable of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and he was awarded more than $10 million (£8 million) in damages.