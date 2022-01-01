Paul Walker to be posthumously honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star will be dedicated to the late Paul Walker in 2023.



The Fast and the Furious actor's star comes 10 years after his death - he died in a car crash in 2013.



Walker's star is one of three posthumous awards being granted next year; the late Imitation of Life actress Juanita Moore and singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera will be honoured with their own Hollywood Walk of Fame stars as well.



Walker's Fast and Furious franchise co-star Ludacris is also among those who has been selected to receive a star.



The actor and rapper responded to the news on Twitter, writing: "Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023. GOD IS THE GREATEST."



The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel announced a total of 24 honourees for new stars.



Other stars awarded in the motion picture category include Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, and Bill Pullman.



Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Jon Favreau, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, and Garrett Morris were awarded stars in the television category.



The Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Lang Lang, and Pentatonix were nominated for the music category.



The final Hollywood Walk of Fame star honourees for 2023 are Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Charlie Wilson, and Melba Moore.