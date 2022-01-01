Joseph Kosinski promises thrilling camera shots on new Formula One movie

Joseph Kosinski has promised "in-camera thrills" on his new Formula One movie.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' director has revealed that he will be using effects created solely by the camera to make viewers feel like they are behind the wheel at 200mph in the movie – which has the working title 'Formula One' and is set to star Brad Pitt with seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton co-producing.

Joseph told The Wrap: "Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like 'Top Gun' makes us feel all good that our approach works and is appreciated by audiences.

"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamoured with real photography. Younger people almost haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative.

"That's exactly the approach for 'Formula One'... to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

Apple won a fierce bidding war for the rights to the film which will see Pitt feature as a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising rookie.

Ehren Krueger is writing the script with 'Top Gun' producer Jerry Bruckheimer involved in the movie.

Hamilton recently suggested that he had no plans to actually appear in the film.

The Mercedes driver said: "I don't plan to be in it, no.

"Really my responsibility and something that I take on is just making sure that the cast and the crew in the background is diverse.

"It's really about showing how great this sport really is to people that maybe have never watched it but also making sure that we really keep the real heritage and the true racing spirit in the movie."