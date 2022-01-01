Khloé Kardashian dismisses rumour of new relationship with basketball star

Khloé Kardashian has denied that she's dating another basketball star.

The TV star responded to an Instagram post by gossip account @deuxmoi, which showed a screenshot of an unnamed source claiming they'd heard Khloé was "seeing another NBA player".

Khloé was previously married to basketball player Lamar Odom and shares daughter True with Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson. She's also dated National Basketball Association (NBA) stars Rashad McCants, James Harden and Rick Fox.

Khloe commented on the gossip account post to dispel the rumour, writing: "Definitely NOT True!"

The 37-year-old added: "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while (sic)."

Khloé and Tristan are currently co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, though the pair are separated after Tristan's multiple infidelities. He hit headlines in December when it was revealed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Khloé.