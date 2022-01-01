Bradley Cooper recalls famous director mocking his Oscar nominations

Bradley Cooper has recalled being mocked by a famous director for having seven Oscar nominations.



During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, The Hangover star recalled attending an Oscars party organised by agency CAA four years ago, around the time his Oscar nominations haul increased from four to seven thanks to A Star is Born.



At one point, he had a conversation with a famous actress, who has three nominations, and a director, and he claimed the filmmaker said to him: "What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she's only got three?"



Talking to the hosts, Cooper said, "I'm like, 'Bro, why are you such an a*shole?' I would never f**king forget that. Go f**k yourself."



Since the incident, the actor has achieved another two Academy Award nominations as a producer of Best Picture nominees Joker and Nightmare Alley - however, he is still yet to bag Hollywood's ultimate prize.



He also recalled how a "hero female actress" made a condescending comment to him when he received his first nomination for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.



"She's like, 'I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,'" Cooper remembered. "I was like, 'What? I'm sorry, what?' 'The nom.' Then like 10 or 20 minutes later - I'm not kidding - I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, 'The nom.' I remember (thinking), what the f**k is this town?' Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You've got to be f**ked up to do that."



Cooper is expected to add to his nominations tally with his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which he is starring in and directing.