Ben Stiller meets with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ben Stiller called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his "hero" during a visit to Kyiv on Monday.

The actor has been promoting the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)'s efforts to help those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and visit those affected by Russia's invasion as part of his role as one of the agency's Goodwill Ambassadors.

"You're my hero," Stiller told Zelenskyy, who played his country's president in the satirical comedy Servant of the People before his successful presidential run. "You gave up a great acting career for this."

The politician, who has become a global icon due to his leadership in the face of Russian aggression, quickly quipped: "Not so great as you."

During his trip, Stiller walked among the ruins of Irpin and talked to survivors of the Russian attacks.

"It's one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes," he said while meeting Zelenskyy. "That's a lot more shocking."

"What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful," the Ukrainian leader told Stiller. "But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east."

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaged in fierce fighting in the south and east of the country, where Russia is looking to solidify control over the Donbas region and southern cities near the already annexed Crimea peninsula.