Kim Kardashian waited six months before introducing Pete Davidson to children

Kim Kardashian waited until she had been dating Pete Davidson for six months before she introduced him to her children.

The reality TV star began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian after meeting him on the set of the sketch show in October, and she admitted on America's TODAY that she waited six months until she introduced him to her four children.

"Luckily I have a sister (Kourtney) that has been through it all and we talked about it," she explained. "I consulted with a few therapists and friends that had been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. I think it's different for everyone and different things work for different people but you just have to be as respectful and cautious as possible."

The 41-year-old also revealed that she waited 10 months following her split from husband Kanye West - the father of her children - before she felt ready to date again and her relationship with Pete took her by surprise.

"I waited like a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up (to a new relationship)," Kim shared. "I think you definitely need that time to yourself. Then once you're ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different and it definitely took me by surprise."

On Sunday, Kim wrote an Instagram post praising Kanye for being the "best dad" to their kids to mark Father's Day. During the interview, she gave an update about her tumultuous co-parenting relationship with her ex, saying it's "going good" and they had a Father's Day dinner as a family.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022.