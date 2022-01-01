Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress during Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has denied damaging an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress with her Met Gala outing.

The crystal-studded gown, which the Hollywood icon wore to sing happy birthday to U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962, was loaned to Kim by executives at Ripley's Believe It or Not!, who own the historic piece, to wear to the Met Gala in May.

Officials at Scott Fortner's The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the world's largest private collection of Marilyn memorabilia, recently claimed the dress suffered damage during the outing, sharing before and after pictures showing missing crystals and stretched fabric.

During an appearance on the TODAY show on Tuesday, Kim was asked if the damage allegations were true, and she shook her head and simply said "no".

She went on to detail the level of care they had with the historic dress, saying, "I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs - I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes - and then I changed right at the top of the stairs... I mean, Ripley's, we worked together so well. There were handlers (with) gloves that put it on me."

Executives at Ripley's denied the claim last week, insisting in a statement that "the dress was in the same condition it started in" after Kim walked the red carpet.

As the gown couldn't be altered, the 41-year-old had to lose 16 pounds to fit into it, and she revealed in the interview that she has continued to lose a further five pounds.

"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy," Kim explained. "I'm down 21 pounds now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight. But I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating, I didn't even realise, a lot of fried foods... And I just completely changed my lifestyle."