Flea dreaming of playing Popeye in live-action reboot of cartoon

Flea is dreaming of playing Popeye in a live-action movie reboot of the cartoon.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, 59, pitched the idea after wrapping his role as a bounty hunter in Disney+’s new ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

He tweeted: “If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man.”

Created by E C Segar, Popeye started in 1929 as a comic before the spinach-slurping sailor made his way onto TV as a cartoon.

His adventures became a big-budget film when a live-action musical directed by Robert Altman was released in 1980, starring Robin Williams as Popeye and Shelley Duvall, 72, as his girl Olive Oyl.

Flea’s desire to resurrect the character on the big screen comes after his decades of acting in TV shows and films.

His most notable roles include parts in ‘Back To The Future II’, ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Flea – born Michael Peter Balzary – has also voiced characters in shows from ‘The Simpsons’ to ‘Family Guy’ and ‘American Dad’.

His dream of playing Popeye received a flood of support from fans.

Actress Meredith Salenger, 52, responded: “Robert Altman’s was one of my favs. Robin Williams. The set. The music – Harry Nilsson. Shelley Duvall singing ‘he needs me’ (later used in punch drunk love). Perfection. And yes... you would be perfect casting.”

It comes as Flea continues the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ global stadium tour with frontman Anthony Kiedis, 59, and 60-year-old drummer Chad Smith.

The tour supports the release of the group’s album ‘Unlimited Love’, produced by their long-time collaborator Rick Rubin, 59, and featuring guitarist John Frusciante, 52, for the first time in more than 10 years.