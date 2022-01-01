Bill Cosby found liable of sexually assaulting minor

Bill Cosby has been found liable of sexually assaulting a teenager at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1975.



A civil jury in California sided with his victim Judy Huth on Tuesday, awarding her $500,000 (£407,000) in damages for emotional distress but no punitive compensation.



She testified in the civil case against the disgraced comedian, alleging that the entertainer had forced her to perform a sex act on him at the venue when she was only 16 years of age.



Huth is now 64, while Cosby is 84.



Talking outside the court following the ruling, Huth said: "It just, it's been torture. It has - just to be ripped apart, you know, thrown under the bus, backed over. And this to me is such a big victory. It really is. To all victims. I mean it."



The ruling comes nearly a year after Cosby, once known as "America's dad", was released from prison after judges at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.



The actor had served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence.



In October last year, a fresh lawsuit was filed by Lili Bernard accusing Cosby of drugging and raping her in a hotel room in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1990, when she was 26, after he promised to mentor her on The Cosby Show.



And earlier this month, Kimberly Burr testified before a court that the actor forcibly kissed her when she was a teenager.