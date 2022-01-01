Léa Seydoux joins cast of Dune: Part Two

Léa Seydoux is set to play Lady Margot in Dune: Part Two.



The No Time to Die actress is the latest cast member to be announced for Denis Villeneuve's hotly-anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning sci-fi epic Dune. According to Deadline, Seydoux is currently in negotiations for the role.



In Frank Herbert's novel, Lady Margot Fenring is the wife of Count Hasimir Fenring, the close friend and advisor of the Emperor. She is also part of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which is featured in the 2021 movie.



Lady Margot and her husband did not feature in David Lynch's 1984 Dune movie, and the Count had a minor role in the 2000 miniseries Frank Herbert's Dune.



The French actress will join an all-star ensemble which includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as his mother Lady Jessica, Zendaya and Javier Bardem as Fremen - Arrakis natives - Chani and Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Paul's weapons master Gurney Halleck, and Stellan Skarsgard as antagonist Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.



The returning cast members will star alongside recently announced newcomers, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the baron's nephew and heir, and Christopher Walken as Pugh's onscreen father Emperor Shaddam IV.



Villeneuve and co-writer Jon Spaihts will adapt the second half of Herbert's novel for Part Two, and the Arrival filmmaker will also produce.



Deadline reports that production will get underway in the autumn, however, Brolin previously told Collider that filming begins in July.



Dune: Part Two is scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2023.