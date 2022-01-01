Lea Seydoux joins Dune sequel cast

Lea Seydoux has been added to the cast of 'Dune: Part Two'.

The 36-year-old actress is set to play the role of Lady Margot in the sci-fi sequel and will join an all-star ensemble that includes returning stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Denis Villeneuve is returning to write, direct and produce the movie with new cast members including Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

Production on the sequel is expected to begin later this year and the blockbuster is set to be released in October 2023.

In Frank Herbert's original 'Dune' novel, Lady Margot is a long-standing servant of the Sisterhood.

Javier Bardem will also be returning as Stilgar and suggested that fans will be in for a surprise when the movie hits the big screen.

The 'Being the Ricardos' actor explained: "I've read the new draft and I think they've done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that's gonna surprise people. They won't be surprised (by what happens), obviously, because they've read the book, but they'll be surprised by the way they put it together.

"I was very moved by it. It's a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time (you can enjoy) the spectacularity of it. I can't wait to go back to the desert with those people, and I'm so happy to go back with Denis, who is one of the greatest directors ever. He's a lovely man."

'Dune' was praised by critics following its release last year and won six prizes at the Oscars but cinematographer Greig Fraser has promised that the sequel will be "bigger and better".

He said: "I've been trained by the house of mouse at Lucasfilm not to give you any scoops.

"But I can tell you that this is a bigger story. I've read the script, and I'm more blown away by this script than I was by 'Part One'. I'm more excited."