Dwayne Johnson surprises cousin with new house and car

Dwayne Johnson's generosity for his family knows no limits, as he gifted his cousin a new house only a few weeks after he bought his mother a new home.

Dwayne, Hollywood's highest-paid movie star, shared a video of the sweet moment with his 323 million Instagram followers.

In the clip, Dwayne stands behind his cousin Sarona Snuka with his hands covering her eyes. As he leads her into her new place, he says: "Alright, we love you so much cuz. We're so proud of you. Welcome to your new home."

Sarona is overcome with emotion and cries as she sees what her famous cousin has done for her.

"Holy c**p. I can't...," she says as she cuddles the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star.

In the caption, the former pro wrestler explained in further detail their special bond.

"I've known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together," he penned. "Man this girl's gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life's thrown her way - she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations - her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata."

He also told fans that like himself, Sarona is a wrestler.

"Its (sic) so damn hard to make it as a pro wrestler. And it's even way harder to make it if you're a woman. Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she's experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP," he wrote. "And that's what she did. And that's why my heart's proud."

Later in the day, he gifted her a brand new car too.