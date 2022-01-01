Elliot Page's life has 'improved drastically' since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has revealed his life has improved drastically since he transitioned.



Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Elliot discussed his return to the hit Netflix show The Umbrella Academy.



After Elliot announced he was trans in late 2020, creator Steve Blackman decided to incorporate it into the show's storyline, and earlier this year, it was announced that Elliot's character Vanya Hargreeves will be known as Viktor in the third season of the show.



"When we first talked about it, (Steve) seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show," Elliot told Seth. "(I've been reflecting on the) very difficult times in my life, certain struggles and obstacles and all that and I think ultimately getting through that, it really deepens your empathy. I think of the times in my life where I was the most uncomfortable. Where I was the most unwell, those were the times where I was the most angry. And I was the most unkind to myself or self-righteous or all of those things. It's improved my life drastically."



Elsewhere in the chat, the 35-year-old Canadian star addressed people who have an issue with him and said he's keen to only focus on the positive.



"What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel, I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time," Elliot said. "That's really what I'm focusing on and embracing the most. But of course, the moment can be overwhelming."



Season three of The Umbrella Academy is streaming on Netflix now.