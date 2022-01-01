Brad Pitt opens up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous

Brad Pitt has candidly opened up about attending Alcoholic Anonymous (AA) meetings for a year and a half.

The Oscar-winning actor got sober after his wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and to make sure he didn't fall off the wagon, Brad attended an AA group, one which felt safe and private.

"I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," he told GQ magazine. "Because I'd seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

The 58-year-old made further changes to his lifestyle during the pandemic when he decided to quit smoking. He originally considered reducing his intake but realised he needed to drop them completely.

"I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day," he explained. "It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."

Brad added that English painter David Hockney is still able to chain-smoke cigarettes the "hard-core English way" at age 84, and seemed mournful that he couldn't do the same.

"It looks great," he said ruefully. "I don't think I have that. I'm just at that age when nothing good comes from it."

During the interview, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star revealed that he's thinking carefully about his next moves and what path he wants to take for the final stages of his acting career.

"I consider myself on my last leg... This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" he considered.