Johnny Depp going on tour with Hollywood Vampires in 2023

Johnny Depp is going on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires next year.



The supergroup - comprised of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen - announced on Instagram on Wednesday that their tour in Europe will commence next summer.



"The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We're coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023!" they wrote beside the tour poster. "Keep an eye out for more to come..."



During the 2023 tour, the Hollywood Vampires will visit Oberhausen, Germany on 20 June; Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg on 21 June; Munich, Germany on 24 June; Hamburg, Germany on 27 June; Citadel Music Festival in Berlin, Germany on 28 June; and Summer In The City in Mainz, Germany on 30 June.



Variety reports that the band previously cancelled a tour in March due to pandemic-related obstacles. They wrote in a statement at the time, "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible."



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently wrapped up his legal proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard. He won his defamation case against her over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and was awarded more than $10 million (£8 million) in damages following a sensational six-week trial.



He has since returned to live performances and has appeared alongside Jeff Beck at a few of his pal's concerts throughout this month.