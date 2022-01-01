Regé-Jean Page denies returning for third season of Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page has denied a report suggesting he's returning to Bridgerton for the third season.



The British actor starred as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the first season of the Netflix period drama but didn't make an appearance in season two. Editors at The Sun recently teased that his character would return for the next series, but Page has made it clear the speculation is false.



He shut down the report in the caption of an Instagram photo of him and his co-star Jonathan Bailey at Milan Fashion Week Men's.



"The boys are back in town," he began. "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."



A source recently told The Sun that "there has been a dialogue between him and the show's bosses" but "nothing has been formally agreed yet".



Each series of Bridgerton focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling. The first followed Daphne's romance with the Duke of Hastings and the second told the story of Bailey's character Anthony's relationship with Kate Sharma.



The third season deviates from the order of Julia Quinn's novel series and will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.