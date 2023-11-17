Hunter Schafer joins The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Hunter Schafer has been cast in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.



The Hunger Games' social media accounts announced on Wednesday night that the Euphoria actress had been cast as Tigris Snow in the upcoming prequel movie.



"All seams unravel. Hunter Schafer has been cast as Tigris in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023," the announcement reads.



Tigris Snow is the cousin and confidante of the story's lead character Coriolanus Snow. Coriolanus is an orphan who lives with his grandmother and cousin and they are very poor and unable to eat proper food or wear decent clothes. Tigris, who is a stylist in the original novel series, also shows her talent for fashion in the prequel.



The film is set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games, and Coriolanus - famously portrayed by Donald Sutherland - is a teenage boy, played by Tom Blyth.



The movie follows Coriolanus as he becomes a mentor to a tribute for the 10th annual Hunger Games. He is assigned District 12's girl tribute Lucy Gray Baird, who will be played by West Side Story's Rachel Zegler. Josh Andrés Rivera also has been cast as Coriolanus' friend Sejanus Plinth.



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, directed by Francis Lawrence, debuts in theatres on 17 November, 2023.