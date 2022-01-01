Cate Blanchett to star in The School for Good and Evil

Cate Blanchett has been cast in 'The School for Good and Evil'.

Director Paul Feig has confirmed that the actress will star as the narrator in the Netflix fantasy film, which will also feature Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishburne.

Feig told the Annual Women in Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles: "And actually, we just got Cate Blanchett as now the narrator, so we're very excited about that.

"It hasn't actually been announced yet - it's out there."

The movie is an adaptation of Soman Chainani's fantasy novel and follows best friends Sophie and Agatha (played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie respectively) at The School for Good and Evil, where normal children are trained to be heroes and villains.

Sophie expects to be chosen for the School for Good whilst Agatha believes she is evil, although their friendship is put to the test when the roles are reversed.

Feig, whose previous movies include 'Bridesmaids' and 'Last Christmas', was excited to "create a world from scratch" with the new film - that is set to be released on the streaming service in September.

He said: "This is the first time I got to create a world from scratch. I read it, and it's this beautiful story about these two young women and their friendship and how their friendship saves them - going through this crazy experience. And I was like, 'I'm in'."

Soman previously expressed delight that Feig had been tasked with bringing his story to the screen.

The author said: "To have one of your favourite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honour and a dream.

"Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone - a perfect fit for the twists and turns of 'The School for Good and Evil'. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."