Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson renew marriage vows on 10th anniversary

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday by renewing their marriage vows.



To celebrate 10 years as man and wife, the happy couple held a gathering for family and friends on Tuesday, the Summer Solstice.



Marking the occasion on Instagram on Wednesday, the Kickass star wrote next to a photo of them sharing a kiss: "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary. We renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"



Expressing his love for Sam, he added, "A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both. We are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"



Posting photos of them enjoying their ceremony and party with pals, the Fifty Shades of Grey director wrote, "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."



Aaron, 32, and Sam, 55, met on the set of her 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy - when he was just 18 and she 42. They married in June 2012 and share two daughters - Wylda Rae, 11, and Romy Hero, 10. Aaron is also stepdad to two daughters from Sam's previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling.