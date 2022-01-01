Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harington's Game of Thrones series is 'happening'

Emilia Clarke has confirmed that her former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington is making a Jon Snow spin-off series.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Kit would be reprising his Jon Snow role for a sequel series which revolves around his character and is set after the original show, which concluded in 2019.

The project, which is said to be in early development, has yet to be officially confirmed, however, Emilia revealed in an interview with BBC News that the series is "happening".

"He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," she said, before adding that her former co-star is heavily involved in the show's development.

"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington," she stated.

Emilia was then asked if she would ever considering playing Daenerys Targaryen again, and she replied, "No, I think I'm done."

However, the British actress noted that she will be tuning into the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon, and is "fascinated" to see what happens in House Targaryen before her character's existence.

"It's going to be weird as hell," she admitted. "I'm going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it's (set) a be-jillion years before our show, so it's going to feel different."

House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere in August.