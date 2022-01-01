Julie Andrews has never met Bridgerton cast despite narrating show

Julie Andrews has never met the cast of Bridgerton despite serving as the show's narrator Lady Whistledown.

The Sound of Music star appeared on TODAY on Wednesday for an interview in which she revealed that the cast of the Netflix period drama has never met her.

"You know I've never met the company in person," Andrews told Hoda Kotb. "Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far far away from them."

Co-host Savannah Guthrie admitted she had her "mind blown" when she discovered Andrews narrated Bridgerton.

Discussing the show in general, the Mary Poppins star continued, "I think it's gorgeous looking, and they're all wonderful in it and they're lovely people to work with. (Creator) Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang down, they're terrific. And I'm thrilled that they asked me."

Because Andrews doesn't "record everything at one time", she shared she often has to get back into character again.

"'My name is Lady Whistledown.' That'll get me back into character," she said.

Andrews told Al Roker later in the interview that her unseen character "gets very caustic from time to time, and she puts people down. She's more a teaser than anything else."

As per tradition, Bridgerton's upcoming season three will be led by a different set of characters - Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan.