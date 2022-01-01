Taraji P. Henson 'really considering' moving away from America

Taraji P. Henson is "really considering" moving abroad.

The What Men Want star appeared on the latest episode of the People Every Day podcast and revealed that she might say goodbye to the United States.

"I'm really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country," Taraji said, responding to a question about how she's been coping with America's current social climate. "That's something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I'm tired."

The 51-year-old blamed "the pressures of being Black" for her exhaustion, saying, "I just don't want to have to do another hashtag... I fought, I chanted, I marched. I'm tired."

As for her ideal living situation: "I want to go where there's neutral ground. I want to just be. And be happy... I want to be called 'Bella' every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free."

The Empire actress noted that her age has influenced her desire to leave.

"There's something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your f**ks are behind you. I've accomplished a lot and I'm going to do what I want to do," Taraji said. "I'm at the point now where if I say, 'I quit, I'm going to go travel the world,' I can. It's so freeing."

Taraji told People she even has an overseas trip with Mary J. Blige on the horizon adding, "Me and Mary have been trying to do this trip for so long but our schedules just keep getting crazy. I just told her 'Look, enough is enough, I need a vacation!'"