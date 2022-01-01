Jacy Nittolo shares tribute to late fiancé Ray Liotta one month after his death

Jacy Nittolo posted a heartfelt tribute to her late fiancé Ray Liotta on Instagram on Thursday.

The Goodfellas actor passed away in his sleep on 26 May while in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67.

To mark almost a month since his death, Jacy posted a series of photos of them together on Instagram and reflected on how the family is coping with the loss.

"It’s hard to believe a month has gone by," she began. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey.

"Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

Although she referred to "our children", Jacy and Ray never had any kids together. He shares one child, Karsen, with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.

The Field of Dreams actor announced his engagement to Jacy in December 2020.