Chris Pratt gushes over 'perfect' newborn baby Eloise

Chris Pratt has heaped praise on his "perfect" and "gorgeous" newborn baby Eloise.

The Jurassic World star and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed Eloise, their second daughter, last month.

Discussing their new arrival in an interview with Extra TV, Chris gushed, "She's perfect, she's so gorgeous, she's so chill, she sleeps a lot during the day. At night, not so much, so I am working on some caffeine fumes right now, but she's perfect."

Chris and Katherine are also parents to daughter Lyla Maria, who will turn two in August, while he also shares a nine-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Opening up about how he celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, "I had a very special week, altogether. My birthday often falls on Father's Day, so it's really kind of a summer week to celebrate me. I kept it super low-key. We had some meals at home, I got to cook - I cooked a rack of lamb one night and some steaks the next."

Announcing the arrival of Eloise a month ago, Chris and Katherine, who married in 2019, wrote on Instagram, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful."

Chris celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.