Lauren Conrad insists she is 'done' with reality TV

Lauren Conrad is "done" being followed by reality TV cameras.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Laguna Beach and The Hills star said she was "done" with the reality TV lifestyle and the invasion of privacy that comes with it.

"I shared a lot," she explained. "I feel like it's just a privilege to have my privacy (now). I appreciate it."

The 36-year-old briefly considered stepping in front of the cameras once again to shine a light on her business but ultimately decided against it because it "just didn't feel right" for her family.

Lauren added, "If I'm able to do it not that way, then I'd prefer it."

When asked if she will show her children - Liam James, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - the old reality TV shows she appeared on, Lauren said, "We'll cross that bridge when we get there. I don't know (but) I do think about that. I'm like, 'Oh, like when does that come up?' I feel like (they're) too young. It's confusing. We'll see way down the line."

Discussing how she juggles raising two children and running her business, Lauren shared, "Working moms have a really hard time just setting aside time for themselves... I think that looks different from every person. I'm still figuring it out, but I'm definitely in a much better place than I was a few years ago."