Halle Berry 'outraged' by U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion rights

Halle Berry has slammed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Moonfall star took to Instagram on Friday to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn their 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, meaning American women no longer have the constitutional right to an abortion. The rollback allows U.S. states to make abortions illegal.

Halle reacted on her social media, writing, "I'm outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLS**T. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this!"

The actress concluded her post, "We can't just post about it and talk about (it) - we must DO SOMETHING about it!"

The Oscar-winning actress wrote her message alongside photos of women holding protest signs which read, "Abortion is healthcare, healthcare is a human right" and, "Abortions are a right".

Halle also shared a post illustrating other medical reasons why a woman might need an abortion.

"The treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is an abortion. The treatment for a septic uterus is an abortion. The treatment for a miscarriage that your body won't release is an abortion. If you can't get those abortions, you die. YOU. DIE," the post reads.