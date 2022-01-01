Ben Affleck's son backs Lamborghini into parked car during dealership visit

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel accidentally backed a Lamborghini SUV into a parked BMW during a visit to a car dealership on Sunday.

The Argo director and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez took Samuel with them car shopping at the luxury rental dealership 777 Exotics on Sunday.

Video footage obtained by multiple outlets show Samuel getting behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini Urus, with Ben standing by the open driver's door and Jennifer seated in the back.

It's believed Samuel put the vehicle into reverse while the engine was running, backing it into the white BMW. The rear bumper on the passenger side of the SUV connected with the BMW's front left wheel and fender.

After the contact, Samuel got out of the car to inspect the situation and his father followed suit. The vehicle was swiftly moved forward, and it became clear the BMW suffered no damage.

A spokesperson for the actor told TMZ that neither car was damaged and everyone was fine.

An employee at 777 Exotics told the New York Post that they would welcome the Afflecks back to their business.

"When (Samuel) got into the car, it jerked back and forth," the employee explained. "We have a small lot, and the cars are close. Everybody was OK! They seemed happy and continued to browse."

The Oscar winner shares Samuel and two daughters - Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 - with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.