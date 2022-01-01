Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas team up for entertainment company

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have teamed up to create a new entertainment company.

The theatre composer and actor's company will be called Amigos Para Siempre (APS), which translates to "Friends Forever". They aim to create live entertainment for Spanish speakers, including the Latino U.S. market.

Their upcoming productions include Spanish-language interpretations of Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and School of Rock.

Webber's existing production company Really Useful Group is set to cede the Spanish-language production rights to the joint venture.

In a statement to Variety, Banderas said of his new APS partner, "It wouldn't be wrong to say that I became an actor because of the enormous influence and strong impact that I felt watching Andrew's musicals. To have the opportunity of working again with one of the most respected and admired composers of all time, offering his magnificent works to a Spanish-language public, is one of the most outstanding achievements of my show business career."

Webber also gushed over Banderas, saying, "Antonio Banderas not only forms part of entertainment royalty but is also one of the most versatile creative minds with whom I've had the pleasure of working... It's really moving to associate with Antonio to present my work, as well as other brilliant Broadway and West End titles, in new markets."

The company announced it would also be licensing third-party works and developing original Spanish-language shows.