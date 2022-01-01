Chris Pratt reveals he 'cried' over backlash to 'healthy daughter' post

Chris Pratt cried over the backlash to his Instagram post about his wife and daughter.



The Jurassic World star wrote an Instagram post in November 2021 in which he praised his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughter Lyla, writing, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"



The Guardians of the Galaxy star received backlash on social media for the "healthy daughter" comment, with many interpreting it as shade towards his ex-wife Anna Faris, who gave birth to their nine-year-old son Jack prematurely.



Addressing the criticism in an interview with Men's Health magazine, Chris said, "I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.' And then I gave her some s**t in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife - she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.'



"And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f**ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f**king bothered me, dude. I cried about it."



Chris went on to call the "blessings" of being a celebrity "a real burden" to his loved ones and added that Jack hasn't learned Twitter isn't real.



The actor welcomed his second child with Katherine - a daughter named Eloise - last month.