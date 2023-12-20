Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets December 2023 release date

The 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel is set to be released on December 20, 2023.



Following the success of the latest film in the iconic supernatural comedy series, Jason Reitman is helming a follow-up that will be released close to Christmas next year.



Reitman recently teased that the code name for the film is 'Firehouse' and that it will return to base in New York.



The filmmaker said: “At the end of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home.



“And before anyone ever heard the title 'Afterlife', we called it 'Rust City'. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is ‘Firehouse’.”



'Afterlife' was released last year and made a whopping $200 million at the global box office.



It's not known if original stars such as Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd and newcomers Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace will return for the flick.



In November, Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan signed a producing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.



The duo impressed studio bosses and landed a deal to make more films in the future.



In a statement, Sanford Panitch - Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president - said: “Jason is the thing you dream about: a world-class, signature storyteller, visionary filmmaker, and dream producing partner.



“Jason and Gil as co-writing partners have a remarkable understanding of commercial quality cinema, and we are thrilled about the upcoming pipeline from these guys.”



In a joint statement, Reitman and Kenan spoke of their excitement and pride as they push on with Sony.



They added: "We’re excited to have evolved our storytelling partnership into a full-fledged production company and couldn’t be more proud to have a home at Sony Pictures, the studio most committed to the theatrical movie going experience."



Reitman - whose father Ivan Reitman directed the first two 'Ghostbusters' movies - admitted he previously "shied away" from jumping into the franchise.



He said: "My dad had always hinted about me directing a 'Ghostbusters' movie, but I shied away from it, the way young people shy away from their own parents' legacy. I think I had to learn how to stand on my own feet."