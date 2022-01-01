Elizabeth Olsen reveals she and Robbie Arnett eloped before pandemic

Elizabeth Olsen has clarified that she got married to Robbie Arnett before the pandemic.

The WandaVision actress got engaged to the musician in 2019 and let slip during an interview in June 2021 that he was her "husband".

During a joint interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week, Elizabeth and Robbie were asked about the timeline of their relationship and she shared a few details.

"We haven't really talked much about our marriage... it's all very elusive," she said. "We eloped. We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time. And it was before Covid, I just never talked about it."

The 33-year-old went on to explain that the timing worked out well because she had to film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the U.K. in late 2020 and Robbie wouldn't have been able to join her if they weren't married.

"Luckily it was (before the pandemic), because I had to work in England and there were visa issues with that so we luckily timed things out accidentally really well," she shared. "He wouldn't have been able to come at all. And also, everything was so backed up (after the pandemic eased), you couldn't even try to get married then. It ended up working out."

Elizabeth and Robbie appeared on the show to promote their first children's book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, which is designed to help kids manage their anxiety.